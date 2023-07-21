A warming trend with isolated storms

If you have been waiting for some warmer Summer weather, the wait is over. More seasonal temps will be in the area for today and hot weather could develop for a couple of days next week.
Today: Sunny to partly cloudy with a few stray showers or storms possible later in the afternoon.
High: 81 Wind: NW 5-10
Tonight: Isolated showers early, then mainly clear and comfortable.
Low: 57 Wind: Becoming calm
Saturday: Sunny to partly cloudy with hit-or-miss showers and storms likely in the afternoon.
High: 82 Wind: West 5-15
We will start out today with plenty of sunshine then some scattered clouds will develop this afternoon. Some of those clouds could produce a brief shower or even a rumble of thunder. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s and winds will be out of the northwest at 5 to 10 mph.
The weather will be similar tomorrow with dry conditions in the morning. Scattered showers and storms will be a bit more numerous tomorrow than today in the afternoon and evening but it doesn't look like much threat of severe weather. Even if you happen to get hit by a storm, it will not last too long, but you could experience a hefty downpour or even small hail. Highs on Saturday will be in the low 80s.
Slightly warmer weather will develop for Sunday and Monday with highs in the low to mid 80s. Most of the time the weather should be dry over these two days but a stray shower or storm cannot be ruled out.
The real warm weather will be from Tuesday through Thursday. On Tuesday the mercury will climb into the upper 80s. On Wednesday and Thursday, we will experience low 90s. It will be humid as well. What about rain chances? There is at least a slight chance of stronger storms on Wednesday and Thursday.
Have a pleasant Friday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 21-July-2023
On this date in weather history: 1934 - The temperature reached 109 degrees at Cincinnati, OH, to cap their hottest summer of record. The state record for Ohio was established that day with a reading of 113 degrees near the town of Gallipolis. (David Ludlum)