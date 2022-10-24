A wet start to the work week

Most of the interesting weather will occur early this week. It looks like fairly quiet weather later in the week with readings a bit above normal.
Today: Mostly cloudy, windy, and mild with a few scattered showers.
High: 69 Wind: South 15-25
Tonight: Cloudy with rain and a few rumbles of thunder. A half inch or so likely.
Low: 47 Wind: Becoming West 5-10
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and much cooler with a slight chance of rain east of Marathon county.
High: 52 Wind: West 5-10 to NW
The weather will remain quite mild for today with cloudy skies and some periodic showers. Rain amounts during the day will probably only be a tenth of an inch or so. Highs temps will be in the upper 60s to low 70s. It will be a bit windy as well with south winds at 15-25 mph. A cold front moving through the area tonight will generate more widespread rainfall with amounts likely in the half-inch range. Don't be surprised to hear a few rumbles of thunder as well. The front will move into eastern Wisconsin on Tuesday so most of our area should dry up. There will not be much threat of rain on Tuesday, but the clouds will stick around. The wind will be shifting to the northwest and this will help cool things down. Highs on Tuesday will only reach the low 50s.
From Wednesday through Sunday, the weather looks fairly quiet with a mix of sun and clouds. Wednesday and Saturday could turn out to be the more sunny days, while Thursday and Friday have a few more clouds. It will be the coolest on Wednesday with highs in the low 50s. The mercury should be in the mid 50s on Thursday and Friday. Over the weekend it should be decent Fall weather with high temps in the upper 50s.
Have a good Monday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 24-October-2022
On this date in weather history: 1947 - The Bar Harbor holocaust occurred in Maine when forest fires consumed homes and a medical research institute. The fires claimed 17 lives, and caused thirty million dollars damage. (David Ludlum)