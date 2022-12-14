A wintry mix today and heavy snow tonight

 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WILL BRING HEAVY SNOW, A WINTRY MIX, AND HAZARDOUS
TRAVEL THROUGH THURSDAY...

.A strong low pressure system will move across the Great Lakes,
spreading a wintry mix of snow, freezing rain and sleet across the
region today. The mixed precipitation will turn to all snow over
much of northern Wisconsin this afternoon and evening, with periods
of heavy snow expected tonight. East winds will also gust to 25 to
40 mph, which could combine with heavy snow accumulations to cause
tree and power line damage. Sporadic power outages will be possible.
Travel could become hazardous due to the snow and ice. Some
uncertainty remains on exact precipitation type and amounts as
temperatures will be near freezing.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 AM CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, mixed precipitation.
Additional snow and sleet accumulations up to two inches and ice
accumulations between one tenth and two tenths of an inch. Winds
gusting as high as 40 mph. For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy
mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations between 7
and 11 inches and ice accumulations around a light glaze. Winds
gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Marathon County.

* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until Noon CST today. For
the Winter Storm Warning, from Noon today to 9 AM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...The strong winds and weight of snow on tree limbs may
down power lines and could cause sporadic power outages. Travel
could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the
morning and evening commutes, as well as the Thursday morning
commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snow is expected to occur
tonight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.

&&

...LIGHT WINTRY MIX MOVING ACROSS CENTRAL WISCONSIN TONIGHT...

Light precipitation will continue to lift north and into central
Wisconsin for the rest of the night. The precipitation will
consist of a wintry mix, with snow, sleet, and freezing rain
possible. While the precipitation will be light into the early
overnight hours, roads could still become slippery.

Steady, heavier precipitation will arrive late overnight into
Wednesday morning. Temperatures will be supportive of mainly
freezing rain and sleet by this time, which will likely create icy
roadways, sidewalks, and parking lots. Hazardous travel is
expected for the Wednesday morning commute, so be sure to drive
carefully and give yourself extra time to reach your destination.

A wintry mix today and heavy snow tonight

A messy Winter storm will affect the area over the next couple of days with the heaviest precipitation coming tonight. After the storm, it looks fairly quiet and colder.

Today: Cloudy and windy with freezing rain and a wintry mix of precipitation at times.

High: 35 Wind: East-Southeast 20-35

Tonight: Cloudy and breezy with heavy snow at times. 6 to 12 inches possible around Marathon county and areas to the north and east.

Low: 31 Wind: East 10-20

Thursday: Cloudy with scattered light snow showers and flurries.

High: 35 Wind: East- 5-15, becoming South

Because of the potential for freezing rain and a wintry mix of precipitation today and some heavy snow tonight, a WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for most of the area. Watch out for a few slick spots on area roadways this morning. Roads will be wet and a little slushy this afternoon as temps rise a couple of degrees above freezing. It will be a windy day with highs in the mid 30s. Winds will be out of the east-southeast at 20-30 mph.

During the early evening, the wintry mix and rain will turn over to all snow and it will be heavy at times through early morning on Thursday. 6 to 12 inches could accumulate around Marathon county and locations to the northeast. Around 3 to 6 inches could fall in other parts of central Wisconsin. The snow should be much lighter by daybreak on Thursday and then just a few scattered flakes will be in the air for the rest of Thursday. Highs temps tomorrow will still be in the mid 30s so it will not be too cold cleaning up after the snow.

The same storm system will continue to produce some periodic snow showers in our area Thursday night and Friday. During this time, there might be another inch or so of snow. A few flakes might even linger into Saturday before the storm system finally moves out. High temps will be in the low 30s on Friday and in the mid to upper 20s on Saturday.

The weather should turn dry on Sunday and we might finally see a few breaks of sun. Partly cloudy and colder weather will be around for Monday and Tuesday. After highs in the low 20s on Sunday, the mercury will only reach the teens on Monday and Tuesday.

Have a fun Wednesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 14-December-2022

On this date in weather history: 1924 - The temperature at Helena, MT, plunged 79 degrees in 24 hours, and 88 degrees in 34 hours. The mercury plummeted from 63 above to 25 below zero. At Fairfield MT the temperature plunged 84 degrees in just 12 hours, from 63 at Noon to 21 below zero at midnight. (David Ludlum)

