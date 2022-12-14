A wintry mix today and heavy snow tonight

A messy Winter storm will affect the area over the next couple of days with the heaviest precipitation coming tonight. After the storm, it looks fairly quiet and colder.
Today: Cloudy and windy with freezing rain and a wintry mix of precipitation at times.
High: 35 Wind: East-Southeast 20-35
Tonight: Cloudy and breezy with heavy snow at times. 6 to 12 inches possible around Marathon county and areas to the north and east.
Low: 31 Wind: East 10-20
Thursday: Cloudy with scattered light snow showers and flurries.
High: 35 Wind: East- 5-15, becoming South
Because of the potential for freezing rain and a wintry mix of precipitation today and some heavy snow tonight, a WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for most of the area. Watch out for a few slick spots on area roadways this morning. Roads will be wet and a little slushy this afternoon as temps rise a couple of degrees above freezing. It will be a windy day with highs in the mid 30s. Winds will be out of the east-southeast at 20-30 mph.
During the early evening, the wintry mix and rain will turn over to all snow and it will be heavy at times through early morning on Thursday. 6 to 12 inches could accumulate around Marathon county and locations to the northeast. Around 3 to 6 inches could fall in other parts of central Wisconsin. The snow should be much lighter by daybreak on Thursday and then just a few scattered flakes will be in the air for the rest of Thursday. Highs temps tomorrow will still be in the mid 30s so it will not be too cold cleaning up after the snow.
The same storm system will continue to produce some periodic snow showers in our area Thursday night and Friday. During this time, there might be another inch or so of snow. A few flakes might even linger into Saturday before the storm system finally moves out. High temps will be in the low 30s on Friday and in the mid to upper 20s on Saturday.
The weather should turn dry on Sunday and we might finally see a few breaks of sun. Partly cloudy and colder weather will be around for Monday and Tuesday. After highs in the low 20s on Sunday, the mercury will only reach the teens on Monday and Tuesday.
Have a fun Wednesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 14-December-2022
On this date in weather history: 1924 - The temperature at Helena, MT, plunged 79 degrees in 24 hours, and 88 degrees in 34 hours. The mercury plummeted from 63 above to 25 below zero. At Fairfield MT the temperature plunged 84 degrees in just 12 hours, from 63 at Noon to 21 below zero at midnight. (David Ludlum)