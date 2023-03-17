A wintry wind in the area for a couple of days

Winter temps have returned to the area. Watch out for slippery stretches on the roadways today. Brace for a cold wind through the weekend. Next week is when the snow will start melting again.
Today: Mostly cloudy, windy, and cold with a few flurries
Temps: Falling into the low 20s Wind: NW 20-30, gusting to 35
Tonight: Cloudy and breezy with a few light snow showers. A couple of inches accumulation in the far north (well north of Marathon county)
Low: 12 Wind: West-Northwest 15-25
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, blustery, and cold with light snow showers possible through midday. A few peeks of sun late.
High: 23 Wind: NW 20-30
The wind will be the main factor in the weather for today. It will blow out of the northwest at 20 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. With temperatures dropping into the 20s, the wind chill will make it feel more like 10. Put on your warmer coat today. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy with a few flurries.
Even colder air arriving tonight will generate some lake effect snow in far northern parts of the area. North of highway 70 there could be a couple of inches. Closer to Lake Superior, it could pile up a bit more. Farther south in the area, we might have a dusting up to an inch. Some of the light snow showers will be in the air Saturday morning as well before it tapers off in the afternoon. Because of the snow and wind, A WINTER STORM WARNING remains in effect for Iron and Ashland counties and a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY remains in effect for Vilas county through 7 a.m. Saturday morning.
Otherwise, it will still be blustery on Saturday and Sunday with a few peeks of sun late Saturday and a lot more sunshine on Sunday. High temps on Saturday will be well below normal – in the low to mid 20s. On Sunday the mercury should rise a bit more, topping out in the mid 30s.
A milder trend will develop next week. Highs will be around 40 on Monday and Tuesday. On Wednesday highs should reach the low 40s and we might see some mid 40s on Thursday. It will also be clouding up more for next week with rain chances gradually increasing from Tuesday through Thursday.
Have a nice Friday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 17-March-2023
On this date in weather history: 1892 - A winter storm in southwestern and central Tennessee produced 26 inches of snow at Riddleton, and 18.5 inches at Memphis. It was the deepest snow of record for those areas. (David Ludlum)