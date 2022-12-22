Adams, Clark, Taylor counties in blizzard warning starting Friday morning

 Skip to main content
...A MAJOR WINTER STORM WILL CONTINUE TO AFFECT THE AREA THROUGH THE
START OF THE HOLIDAY WEEKEND...

.An intense but slow moving storm system will bring a prolonged
period of wintry weather to the area the next few days. Snow will
continue this afternoon, especially across northeast and
east-central Wisconsin. Northwest winds will increase significantly
this afternoon and evening, leading to widespread blowing and
drifting snow tonight through Friday night. Very cold air arriving
on the gusty northwest winds will drive wind chills well below zero
tonight into Sunday.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 1 and 3
inches. Strong winds gusting as high as 45 mph tonight through
Friday night, resulting in widespread blowing and drifting snow.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central, and
northeast Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel will be hazardous today, and could become very
difficult tonight through Friday night when the strong winds
arrive.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strong winds will drive much colder air
into the area. The Wind Chill Index is expected to be in the 25
below to 35 below zero range in central and north-central
Wisconsin tonight through Saturday. Wind chills in the east will
range from 15 below zero to 25 below zero during this period.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Hazardous travel conditions are expected this afternoon. Dangerous
travel conditions are possible late tonight through Friday night.
Consider avoiding travel during this period unless absolutely
necessary. If you must travel during this period, drive with extreme
caution. Consider taking a winter storm kit along with you,
including such items as tire chains, booster cables, flashlight,
shovel, blankets and extra clothing. Also take water, a first aid
kit, and anything else that would help you survive in case you
become stranded. Be sure your vehicle has sufficient fuel before
crossing open areas.

Adams, Clark, Taylor counties in blizzard warning starting Friday morning

(WAOW) — A BLIZZARD WARNING has been issued for all of western Wisconsin, including Clark and Taylor County starting at 6 a.m. Friday, December 23rd and ending at 6 a.m. Saturday, December 24th.

Adams County is also in a BLIZZARD WARNING. 

DO NOT TRAVEL!

Visibility will be near 0 for extended periods of time. Sustained winds will range from 20 to 30 mph late Thursday and continue at that pace through early Saturday.

Wind gusts will be upwards of 50 mph. This is a very dangerous situation.

THE WIND CHILLS

Wind chills will be from -30º to -40º which means frostbite can set in less than 10 minutes on exposed skin.

