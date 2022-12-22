Adams, Clark, Taylor counties in blizzard warning starting Friday morning

(WAOW) — A BLIZZARD WARNING has been issued for all of western Wisconsin, including Clark and Taylor County starting at 6 a.m. Friday, December 23rd and ending at 6 a.m. Saturday, December 24th.
Adams County is also in a BLIZZARD WARNING.
DO NOT TRAVEL!
Visibility will be near 0 for extended periods of time. Sustained winds will range from 20 to 30 mph late Thursday and continue at that pace through early Saturday.
Wind gusts will be upwards of 50 mph. This is a very dangerous situation.
THE WIND CHILLS
Wind chills will be from -30º to -40º which means frostbite can set in less than 10 minutes on exposed skin.
Stay on top of the weather at www.waow.com/weather/.