An Autumn weather pattern is developing

If you like Fall weather you will enjoy the next few days. The Summer-like heat is gone and you can get out your sweatshirts, jackets, and flannel.
Today: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain at times. Muggy during the morning, then breezy and cooler during the afternoon.
High: 73 Wind: Becoming NW 10-20
Tonight: A light shower or two early, then mostly cloudy and breezy.
Low: 53 Wind: North 10-20
Thursday: Mostly cloudy and feeling like Fall.
High: 65 Wind: North 10-15
It will be cooler today, but the conditions will not be ideal outside. We will have mostly cloudy skies with some scattered light rain and isolated storms. It will be a bit muggy yet this morning, then the wind will pick up out of the northwest and turn things cooler for the afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s around midday and then the temps will fall into the 60s by mid afternoon. Winds this afternoon will be out of the northwest at 10 to 20 mph. The clouds will stick around for Thursday and highs will only be in the 60s.
High pressure will move into our area for Friday and most of Saturday and this means more sunshine and comfortable weather. Highs will be in the low 70s on Friday and in the mid 70s on Saturday. Be sure to get outside and enjoy the beautiful weather.
Saturday night a cold front will approach from the northwest and it will bring a small chance of rain. This chance of light showers will continue on Sunday when we will have more clouds than sun and highs around 70. A few more spotty showers or sprinkles could develop on Monday and Tuesday of next week as the clouds and cool temps stick around. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will only be in the 60s.
Have a pleasant Wednesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 6-September-2023
On this date in weather history: 1881 - Forest fires in Michigan and Ontario resulted in 'Yellow Day' in the northeastern U.S. Twenty villages in Michigan burned, and a total of 500 persons were killed. Fires caused 2.3 million dollars in losses near Lake Huron. Candles were needed at the noon hour. (David Ludlum)