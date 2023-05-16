Bad Climate Studies and Reporting

Recent climate change (aka, anthropogenic global warming, or AGW) research has garnered my attention, not because of the data necessarily, but because of the way it is being portrayed.
The first study is one that finds a weak correlation between fishery productivity and ocean-based piracy. The authors of the study claim to have found that piracy recently increased around the horn of Africa when fish populations declined. Alternatively, they found that piracy decreased in the South China Sea when the fish population increased. They linked the decreases in fish populations to changes in ocean temperatures for the East Africa region and vice versa for the South China Sea.
Therefore - "climate change" is to blame.
There are so many problems with this conclusion that it is impossible to list them all in a short blog post.
First of all, ocean piracy is a complex social and economic issue and cannot be reduced to one variable - like the temperature of the ocean. The authors admit as much in the abstract of the paper when talking about future policy decisions.
Second of all, fishery health is very complex and cannot be reduced to one variable, like the temperature of the ocean.
Finally, basing a conclusion on a tiny sampling of the world's oceans and piracy rates over a short period of time cannot possibly draw a strong conclusion. It does make for some misleading headlines for the media, however.
(one caveat: I did not have access to the entire paper because it is behind a paywall)
A second study is about wildfires in the Western U.S. I have covered this recently here. Financial damage from wildfires has only increased because more people have built homes in fire-prone areas. Wildfire occurrence and coverage area has increased in recent years, but it is still less than earlier in the 20th century according to historical records.
It is not the data in this recent study that is troublesome, but more the attempt to use climate research to punish people. The Union of Concerned Scientists blatantly admit that they want to financially bludgeon the world's fossil fuel producers. Considering this was the impetus behind the study, one should be cautious to consider it as legitimate work. It is hard enough to conduct studies without bias, but when an agenda IS the driving force behind the research, it is not a good sign.
The authors want to find a way to financially penalize the biggest 88 fossil fuel companies in the world - which is unfortunate. I have covered this many times in the past. Fossil fuels are responsible for all of the amazing progress we have experienced over the last 200 years. We would all be living like the Amish without fossil fuels. Almost everything we use is made from fossil fuels. Most of the world's energy is from fossil fuels. The big 88 fossil fuel companies are no more responsible for wildfires than you or I when we fill up our cars every day (whether internal combustion engines or EVs). Considering that the energy companies are also the biggest investors in cleaner energy, penalizing them seems like a bad option. Working together would be better.
Lastly, you might have noticed an uptick in apocalyptic "climate change" stories in media outlets recently. It typically goes in waves, usually coinciding with a weather disaster somewhere in the world. It is no matter that most impacts from weather disasters have seen a gradual decline or no increase in recent years (see here, here, and here), the "climate disaster" stories continue.
What has changed recently is the reason why some of the climate disaster stories are making it into news outlets. Some of the authors are being paid directly to produce the content. They are not looking outside and saying - "whoa, look at this climate disaster today". They are generally not in an editorial meeting pitching climate disaster stories. They are being directly paid to write the stories. Here is the AP discussing how your news is being "funded". Here is the Great Lakes Region you are being targeted with paid climate news by the Poynter Institute. These are just a couple of examples of how climate news is not always objective. Sadly, it is happening at an increasing rate. There might be some valid data and conclusions in some of the stories and research, but you should be aware that many of the stories are not "investigative journalism" - but rather paid promotions.