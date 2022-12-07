Bits of light snow are in the forecast

The weather will be fairly uneventful and mild over the next few days but there will be just enough wintry precipitation to be a nuisance.
Today: Mostly cloudy with light snow through midday north of Marathon county with up to an inch or so accumulation. Peeks of sun during the afternoon.
High: 32 (20s in the Northwoods) Wind: North 5-10
Tonight: Partly cloudy
Low: 16 Wind: NE around 5, becoming SE
Thursday: Partly cloudy and a bit milder.
High: 35 Wind: SE 5-15
The chance of light snow for today will be through midday and mainly north of Marathon county. Up to an inch or so is possible so the roads could get a little slippery. Otherwise, a few peeks of sun might develop this afternoon with highs in the 20s north to mid 30s south. Winds will be out of the north at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow will be a dry day with highs in the mid 30s under partly cloudy skies. The next chance of snow will develop late Thursday night into Friday morning and this time it will be mainly south of Marathon county where an inch or two could fall. The highest chance of the heavier accumulation will be down toward Wisconsin Dells. Even with more clouds and the snow chance, high temps will top out in the mid 30s on Friday
Mild weather will continue over the weekend with highs in the 30s. A brief bout of light snow showers could develop once again on Saturday afternoon and evening before we see a few more breaks of sun on Sunday.
Monday should be dry and mild with highs in the mid to upper 30s then a more significant Winter storm could develop in the Midwest on Tuesday and Wednesday. As of now, it looks like more rain and sleet might fall than snow during this time frame as high temps could be close to 40 on Tuesday and still in the 0s on Wednesday.
Have a fun Wednesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 7-December-2022
On this date in weather history: 1988 - An outbreak of cold arctic air brought up to 18 inches of snow to the Colorado Rockies, with 14 inches at Boulder CO, and seven inches at Denver. Heavy snow blanketed New Mexico the following day, with 15 inches reported near Ruidoso. (Storm Data) (The National Weather Summary)