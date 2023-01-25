Bits of snow and colder weather on the way

Uneventful weather will continue for a couple of more days, then we will experience a colder trend. In addition, some small snow chances will develop late this week and continue into next week.
Today: Cloudy with patchy light snow or flurries.
High: 30 Wind: East 5-10, becoming NE
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered flurries.
Low: 21 Wind: North 10-15
Thursday: Cooler with a few breaks of sun developing.
High: 25 Wind: NW around 10, becoming SW late
Today will be one of the days with a small chance of snow. Patchy light snow could add up to a dusting in some spots. Otherwise, we will have cloudy skies, mild temps, and light winds. Highs will reach the upper 20s to low 30s and winds will be out of the east at 5 to 10 mph, shifting to the northeast during the afternoon.
Tomorrow we will have a quiet weather day with a few breaks of sun and highs in the 20s, then a cold front will move into our area Friday morning. This is a strong front that will bring light snow and some higher wind. Snow amounts could be an inch or so in much of the area Friday morning. The clouds will likely break up a bit Friday afternoon as conditions become windy and highs remain in the 20s.
The cold weather will arrive Friday night and stick around through next week. Highs on Saturday will only reach the lower teens. The mercury will then only reach the single digits from Sunday through Tuesday with low temps a bit below zero.
There are also some additional snow chances. Southern parts of the area (south of Marathon county) will have a chance of light snow Saturday afternoon and evening. As of now, it looks like there could be an inch or so, with a little heavier amounts farther south toward Madison and Milwaukee. A slight chance of patchy snow will develop on Monday and then another storm system could bring some accumulating snow later Tuesday into Tuesday night.
Have a nice Wednesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 25-January-2022
On this date in weather history: 1987 - The second major storm in three days hit the Eastern Seaboard producing up to 15 inches of snow in Virginia, Maryland and Delaware. Up to 30 inches of snow covered the ground in Virginia following the two storms. (National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)