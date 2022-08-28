A look at the U.S. severe weather season so far

We've had a few busy pockets of severe weather this summer in Wisconsin, but overall it has not been anything too awful. So how is the nation doing as a whole? Let's check out the statistics compiled by the Storm Prediction Center up through late August.
As is normally the case, the bulk of the severe thunderstorm and tornado reports for 2022 have come in from the eastern two-thirds of the nation.
Here is a breakdown by month of the various severe weather reports for the country:
MONTH TORNADOES LARGE HAIL HIGH WIND
January 48 11 154
February 16 18 122
March 293 155 1008
April 246 735 1141
May 216 1325 2870
June 127 982 3575
July 71 607 3490
August 16 99 1092
March through May logged the greatest tornado numbers. However it appears June and July have had higher total severe reports (including hail and wind). By the way, Wisconsin for the year has reported 21 tornadoes, 99 large hail events, and 250 thunderstorm high wind events through August 20th. The 21 tornado number is approaching our yearly average of around 23. While it has been a somewhat slow season for the Badger State, it has been a different story to our west in Minnesota. They have recorded about 75 twisters as of August 27th. Of course, it would not be surprising if Minnesota or Wisconsin picks up several more yet into the early fall.
Nationwide, the top tornado days in 2022 have been: March 30th with 84, April 5th with 76, and March 22nd with 56.
Please stay alert whenever there is potential for severe weather and stay safe!