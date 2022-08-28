 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

A look at the U.S. severe weather season so far

  • Updated
  • 0

We've had a few busy pockets of severe weather this summer in Wisconsin, but overall it has not been anything too awful.  So how is the nation doing as a whole?  Let's check out the statistics compiled by the Storm Prediction Center up through late August.

Severe Reports Map 2022

As is normally the case, the bulk of the severe thunderstorm and tornado reports for 2022 have come in from the eastern two-thirds of the nation.

Here is a breakdown by month of the various severe weather reports for the country:

MONTH        TORNADOES         LARGE HAIL            HIGH WIND

January           48                                11                          154

February         16                                18                          122

March             293                              155                        1008

April               246                              735                        1141

May                216                             1325                        2870

June               127                              982                        3575

July                71                                607                        3490

August            16                               99                          1092

March through May logged the greatest tornado numbers.  However it appears June and July have had higher total severe reports (including hail and wind).  By the way, Wisconsin for the year has reported 21 tornadoes, 99 large hail events, and 250 thunderstorm high wind events through August 20th.  The 21 tornado number is approaching our yearly average of around 23.  While it has been a somewhat slow season for the Badger State,  it has been a different story to our west in Minnesota.  They have recorded about 75 twisters as of August 27th.  Of course, it would not be surprising if Minnesota or Wisconsin picks up several more yet into the early fall.

Nationwide, the top tornado days in 2022 have been:  March 30th with 84, April 5th with 76, and March 22nd with 56.

Tornado photo

Please stay alert whenever there is potential for severe weather and stay safe!

Tags

Recommended for you