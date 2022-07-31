August Outlook

It appears July 2022 will go down in the record books as a few degrees warmer than normal for the Wausau area, with variable amounts of precipitation. Because many of the showers that moved through were very scattered, rain totals ranged from a few inches below normal to even a few inches above normal in just the same counties.
Now as we turn to August, the updated outlook from the Climate Prediction Center from July 31st is showing more of the same.
The CPC indicates a moderate chance at least of above normal temperatures in much of the nation. They are suggesting a chance of cooler than normal weather in parts of the southwest United States.
Precipitation is projected to have equal chances of above, normal, or below normal over northern Wisconsin. The rest of the Badger State is trending toward odds of drier than normal in August. In fact CPC suggests increased chances of being on the dry side through much of the Plains and up through New England. There could be some wetter pockets toward Utah and Arizona, as well as Virginia and North Carolina.