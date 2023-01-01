 Skip to main content
...A SLOW MOVING STORM SYSTEM COULD CREATE HAZARDOUS TRAVEL
CONDITIONS ACROSS THE AREA MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...

A slow moving storm system tracking northeast from the central
Plains will bring a wintry mix to the area during the first couple
work days of the upcoming work week. Precipitation from the storm
will overspread the area Monday night and continue into Tuesday.
During this period, the precipitation is expected to fall as
mainly snow across far north-central Wisconsin, though some sleet
and freezing rain could be mixed in at times. A wintry mix of
freezing rain, sleet, and snow is expected from central through
northeast Wisconsin. The freezing rain will probably have the
biggest impact on travel as it will likely result in untreated
roads becoming ice covered and hazardous. Mainly rain is expected
in the Fox Valley and lakeshore areas during this period, though
a little freezing rain, snow, and sleet could be mixed in at
times.

Colder air will sag back into the area Tuesday night and Wednesday.
That will cause the rain and mixed precipitation to transition to
all snow. A couple inches of snow could accumulate across central
and east-central Wisconsin during this period.

Be sure to monitor later forecasts for updated information on the
upcoming winter weather.

December recap & January outlook

  • Updated
  • 0

DECEMBER 2022 SUMMARY

Well, in a nutshell December 2022 was pretty close to normal in terms of temperature for the Wausau area.  Meanwhile it was a bit wetter than usual.  

Specifically, the average high was 27.1 degrees which is 0.8 degrees below normal.  The average low was 13.9 degrees which is 0.4 degrees above normal.

Wausau picked up 1.59 inches of precipitation (rain and melted snow and ice).  That is 0.05 inches above normal.  A very healthy snow total of 18.8 inches was reported, which is about 4.4 inches more than normal.

The warmest temperature in Wausau was 44 degrees toward the end of the month.  On the other hand, the coldest was -13 degrees from the 23rd.

Snowy bridge

LOOK AHEAD TO JANUARY

According to the Climate Prediction Center there is a modest chance that January will be warmer than normal across Wisconsin.

Jan. temp

In fact, they expect much of the eastern two-thirds of the nation to be warmer than normal.  The CPC has just a small area highlighted with a chance of below normal temperatures on the West Coast.

Jan. precip

As far as precipitation goes, the CPC outlook for January has at least a chance of above normal amounts in Wisconsin.  The chance is actually higher of being wetter than normal southeast of Wisconsin, as well out toward parts of South Dakota, Nebraska, Wyoming, and California.  

Well, it should be interesting.  We might just slide through the typical coldest month of the year in Wisconsin, not so bitter after all.  Hopefully we will still get enough snow to make winter recreation successful.

Tags

