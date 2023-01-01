December recap & January outlook

DECEMBER 2022 SUMMARY
Well, in a nutshell December 2022 was pretty close to normal in terms of temperature for the Wausau area. Meanwhile it was a bit wetter than usual.
Specifically, the average high was 27.1 degrees which is 0.8 degrees below normal. The average low was 13.9 degrees which is 0.4 degrees above normal.
Wausau picked up 1.59 inches of precipitation (rain and melted snow and ice). That is 0.05 inches above normal. A very healthy snow total of 18.8 inches was reported, which is about 4.4 inches more than normal.
The warmest temperature in Wausau was 44 degrees toward the end of the month. On the other hand, the coldest was -13 degrees from the 23rd.
LOOK AHEAD TO JANUARY
According to the Climate Prediction Center there is a modest chance that January will be warmer than normal across Wisconsin.
In fact, they expect much of the eastern two-thirds of the nation to be warmer than normal. The CPC has just a small area highlighted with a chance of below normal temperatures on the West Coast.
As far as precipitation goes, the CPC outlook for January has at least a chance of above normal amounts in Wisconsin. The chance is actually higher of being wetter than normal southeast of Wisconsin, as well out toward parts of South Dakota, Nebraska, Wyoming, and California.
Well, it should be interesting. We might just slide through the typical coldest month of the year in Wisconsin, not so bitter after all. Hopefully we will still get enough snow to make winter recreation successful.