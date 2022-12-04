December snow depth often is highly variable

When the calendar turns to December, many winter enthusiasts really are super hopeful that snow will fall frequently and in large quantities. They want to be out playing in it. For some that means pulling out the cross-country skis or snowshoes, for some that means revving up the snowmobile, and for others it is just a chance to glide down their favorite sledding hill.
Unfortunately, December can be a bit frustrating. Some years it produces piles of snow, while the next might only have a thin coating.
As of December 4th, 2022, there is only a trace to a few inches of snow on the ground in most of the News 9 area. The exception is far northwestern areas that have either had more lake effect snow or got hit by that significant accumulation from a low pressure system at the very end of November.
How does this compare to the last several Decembers? Well, check out the snow depth trends below.
December 2021: 0" to start the month, up to 6" by the 5th, then 12" by the 11th, then down to 0" by the 16th, then up 6" by the 27th.
December 2020: 0" to Trace most of the month, then 4" the last few days.
December 2019: 12" on the 1st, then down to 8" by the 7th, then up to 14" by the 14th, then about 6 to 9" the last week.
December 2018: 1 to 3" through the 17th, then 0" to Trace the rest of the month.
December 2017: 1" by the 8th, then 5" by the 16th, holding around 3 to 5" the rest of the month.
So the bottom line is, you have to expect some ups and downs with snow cover in December. It will fluctuate. Hopefully we will get lucky and get at least one widespread moderate to heavy snowfall. Not only will it please the snow lovers, it will help insulate the ground from the cold which protects tree and crop roots, as well as water and septic lines. Stay tuned as we monitor the situation!