How warm were recent Februarys around here?

A lot of you commented how nice the 25 to 30 degree weather over the first weekend of February felt, compared to the recent subzero spell. By looking at the data for the last 5 Februarys in the Wausau area, we can get a good sense for how mild days to expect.
Below you will see the warmest temperature at the Wausau airport for the various February, plus the number of days with high temperatures of at least 30 degrees.
2022: 43 F / 9 days
2021: 47 F / 10 days
2020: 45 F / 12 days
2019: 40 F / 5 days
2018: 52 F / 11 days
Well, the good news for those of you who enjoy the milder weather is that all the Februarys had a decent number of days with temperatures near or above the freezing mark. It looks like it is pretty common to get into the 40s at least once or twice in the month, and it can get noticeably higher than that on occasion.
