Incredible Armistice Day Storm of 1940

Armistice Day, which is now called Veteran's Day, featured a paralyzing storm to the middle of the nation from Kansas northeast to Lake Superior in 1940. The storm which spanned November 11th and 12th claimed the lives of 154 people, many thousands of cattle, and millions of farm turkeys. Many duck hunters were caught off guard in the Mississippi River area of Minnesota and Wisconsin. It was balmy and pleasant just ahead of the storm then suddenly heavy rain and sleet moved in, followed by a change to wet heavy snow. High winds and plummeting temperatures made for a terrible situation. Widespread blizzard conditions were common in parts of Iowa and Minnesota and westward with enormous snow drifts plugging roads and making travel impossible. It was extremely treacherous on the waters of the Great Lakes with boats capsizing as well.
The National Weather Service from La Crosse has a great page put together on this epic system, including links to many photos and newspaper stories about it. You can also dive into the meteorological aspects of the storm and see where the main snow band was and look at computer simulations of its development. See their page here.
It is interesting that an intense storm will be crossing the Plains to Upper Midwest this week just ahead of Veteran's Day 2022. Let's hope it isn't anything as wicked as the one in 1940!