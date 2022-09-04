Interesting September weather records

Perhaps some of you think September is a fairly boring weather month. We are past the peak season for severe thunderstorms. We are past the peak of summer heat, yet the biting cold of winter is still months away. It often just offers nice, so-so conditions. However, looking back in history shows us it can have some punch to it.
Here some notable September weather records for the Wausau area.
WARMEST mean monthly temperature:
1) 65.6 F / 1908
2) 65.4 F / 1931
3) 65.0 F / 1936
*By the way, September 2021 tied for the 8th warmest with a mean temperature of 63.3 F.
COOLEST mean monthly temperature:
1) 51.3 F / 1918
2) 52.6 F / 1993
3) 52.7 F / 1974
HOTTEST daily high temperature
1) 99 F / 10th of 1931
2) 97 F / 11th of 1906
COLDEST daily low temperature
1) 18 F / 30th of 1899
2) 23 F / 29th of 1949
HIGHEST monthly rain total
1) 9.79" / 1986
2) 8.81" / 1900
3) 8.71" / 1965
WETTEST 1-day total
1) 3.71" / 4th of 1941
2) 3.60" / 2nd of 1963
DRIEST monthly precipitation total
1) 0.23" / 2009
2) 0.43" / 1952
3) 0.55" / 1953
SNOWIEST September
1) 2.0" / 1942
2) Trace / 10 years, the most recent in 1985 and 1995
What do you think? Will September 2022 bring us close to setting any records around northcentral Wisconsin?