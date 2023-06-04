 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR CENTRAL, EASTERN, AND
NORTHERN WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until
08:00 AM CDT Monday morning. This advisory affects people living
in the following counties: Brown, Calumet, Door, Florence, Forest,
Kewaunee, Langlade, Lincoln, Manitowoc, Marathon, Marinette,
Menominee, Oconto, Oneida, Outagamie, Portage, Shawano, Vilas,
Waupaca, Waushara, Winnebago, Wood.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec, Canada is currently
impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much of the
state. The air quality index is expected to range from the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level to the UNHEALTHY level
across the advisory area. In general, the lowest PM2.5
concentrations are expected to the northwest, while highest
concentrations are expected near north central and northeast
Wisconsin, within and around the Fox River Valley. It is
recommended that people with heart or lung disease, older adults,
and children should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion, while
everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

June Outlook

  • Updated
  • 0

Other than a few minor cool spells, June 2023 will likely trend quite warm across our region when all is averaged out.  That is the conclusion of the Climate Prediction Center's latest outlook for the month, dated May 31.

June temp outlook

As you notice, there is a strong chance of warmer than normal conditions across much of the northern United States.  The strongest odds are actually from Minnesota west toward Washington.  Meanwhile, the CPC suggests it will be cooler than normal in the southwestern U.S.

For precipitation, the CPC outlook believes Wisconsin is likely going to receive below normal amounts.

June precip outlook

This will certainly keep the garden water hoses and sprinklers busy, especially when you factor in the extra warmth, as the moisture in the ground will evaporate quickly.  There is higher odds of wetter than normal conditions over much of the western half of the country, plus parts of Florida.

I hope we are not stuck under smoke from wildfires or ozone too often in June.  We have sure had an abnormally high number of air quality alert days already since early May.  On the other hand, we have had very little severe thunderstorm activity in the region thus far.  It will be interesting to see how long that lasts.

Lake sunset

Enjoy your June dairy month.  Thanks to all the farmers out there who help feed us.  We appreciate your hard work!

Tags

Recommended for you