June Outlook

Other than a few minor cool spells, June 2023 will likely trend quite warm across our region when all is averaged out. That is the conclusion of the Climate Prediction Center's latest outlook for the month, dated May 31.
As you notice, there is a strong chance of warmer than normal conditions across much of the northern United States. The strongest odds are actually from Minnesota west toward Washington. Meanwhile, the CPC suggests it will be cooler than normal in the southwestern U.S.
For precipitation, the CPC outlook believes Wisconsin is likely going to receive below normal amounts.
This will certainly keep the garden water hoses and sprinklers busy, especially when you factor in the extra warmth, as the moisture in the ground will evaporate quickly. There is higher odds of wetter than normal conditions over much of the western half of the country, plus parts of Florida.
I hope we are not stuck under smoke from wildfires or ozone too often in June. We have sure had an abnormally high number of air quality alert days already since early May. On the other hand, we have had very little severe thunderstorm activity in the region thus far. It will be interesting to see how long that lasts.
Enjoy your June dairy month. Thanks to all the farmers out there who help feed us. We appreciate your hard work!