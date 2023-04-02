March 2023 Weather Summary

March certainly was packed full of storminess in Wisconsin! Here are how the numbers panned out for the Wausau area.
As you see, the temperature averaged overall, a bit cooler than normal, mainly because the high temperatures were lower than normal. The warmest high that we had at the Wausau Airport was only 46 degrees. Meanwhile it never dropped super cold at night. The coldest was 1 degree.
There was no shortage of moisture. In fact the 3.58" of precipitation, which includes rain and the liquid equivalent of the ice and snow that fell, made March 2023 the 6th wettest March on record. We had a daily precipitation record for March 31st with 1.80" of rain.
The 24" of snow was a massive 15.7" above normal. It was good enough for the 8th snowiest March for Wausau. By the way on March 12th, we had a daily snowfall record of 9.6".
Bring on April my friends!