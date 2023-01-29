Satellites saved a lot of lives this past year

Weather Alert

...VERY COLD WIND CHILL READINGS EXPECTED LATE TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING... .The combination of the cold and westerly winds will create wind chill readings of 20 below to 30 below zero late tonight through Monday morning. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO NOON CST MONDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills of 20 below zero to 30 below zero. * WHERE...Marathon, Portage, Wood, Langlade, Lincoln, Oneida, Vilas, Florence, and Forest Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to Noon CST Monday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 20 to 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&