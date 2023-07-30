 Skip to main content
Severe Storms of July 28, 2023

  • Updated
  • 0

One of the most significant severe thunderstorm events of the 2023 season for Wisconsin occurred late in the day of July 28th.  Hail to the size of hen eggs and tennis balls was noted in several areas including around Medford and West Salem.  The National Weather Service in La Crosse has put together a very good summary for their warning coverage area.  Please check it out at this link. https://www.weather.gov/arx/jul2823

Medford Hail

Hail in Medford, WI area on July 28, 2023.  Credit:  Linda Daniels
Mammatus clouds Loyal

Mammatus clouds near Loyal on July 28, 2023  Credit:  Lori Weyhmiller

