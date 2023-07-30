One of the most significant severe thunderstorm events of the 2023 season for Wisconsin occurred late in the day of July 28th. Hail to the size of hen eggs and tennis balls was noted in several areas including around Medford and West Salem. The National Weather Service in La Crosse has put together a very good summary for their warning coverage area. Please check it out at this link. https://www.weather.gov/arx/jul2823
Severe Storms of July 28, 2023
Tags
Tony Schumacher
