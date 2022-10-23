Update on the Wisconsin Tornado Season

The majority of counties in the News 9 area did not register any tornadoes in 2022, although several of our fringe counties on the east and southwest did have twisters. The state as a whole ended up with above normal numbers, in part thanks to the seven EF-0 rated tornadoes that hit southeast Wisconsin on October 12th. That is the most tornadoes to hit Wisconsin in one day in October on record. So, for the entire season, the tornado count in the Badger State is up to 28.
That compares to 41 in 2021, 20 in 2020, and 28 in 2019. In the image below from the National Weather Service, you can see where the tornadoes occurred.
Here is a more specific breakdown on the 2022 tornado events in text format.
You can view the tornado statistics all the way to 2014 for Wisconsin by going to this National Weather Service link.
It is interesting to note that there appears to be a trend toward more numerous weak tornadoes in Wisconsin and fewer strong tornadoes in Wisconsin over the past 60 years. It is unclear yet why this trend has developed. Nevertheless, we still need to take tornado safety very seriously as even weak tornadoes cause damage and can kill.