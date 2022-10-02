Updated October 2022 Outlook

Well, despite a few cold days in the forecast here or there, don't expect October to turn into a wintry month in Wisconsin. The Climate Prediction Center's outlook issued September 30th is calling for a pretty good chance of warmer than normal temperatures in much of the western three-fourths of the nation. The chance of being balmy is highest west of Wisconsin. They suggest a chance of colder than normal weather in the Mid-Atlantic States.
As far as precipitation goes, we very well may end up drier than normal according to the CPC. They have a huge stripe with moderate chances of less than normal rain and snow from Wisconsin south all the way to the Gulf of Mexico. It is possible that it could be wetter than normal in parts of the eastern U.S. as well as out toward Colorado.
One thing is for sure though, we are continuing to lose daylight at a dizzying pace. Well enjoy the nice weather as it comes this month. Colder months are awaiting for sure!