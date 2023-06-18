Very slow severe weather season in the News 9 area

As of June 18th, there have been no confirmed tornadoes in the central and northern Wisconsin counties that compose the WAOW-TV viewing area. In fact, we have had hardly any large hail or severe thunderstorm wind reports this spring to early summer. This is very remarkable! We typically have at least one or two solid events in May and June around here. But we have just been mostly sitting underneather blocking high pressure and dry air which have steered the necessary storm ingredients away from our region.
Southern Wisconsin had a few busy severe weather days early this spring in which a bunch of weak, short-lived tornadoes formed. The official count as of the 18th is 17 tornadoes. The average for the entire year is about 23, so we still seem to be on pace to reach that.
On a national level the greatest concentration of severe weather reports for the year so far extends from Nebraska to southern New York state down through the deep south. The country had a very busy January in terms of tornadoes. In fact, 168 occurred, which is way above the 3 year average of 47. March was also well above normal with 253 twister reports. May had slightly fewer tornadoes than usual. June through the 12th has been quiet with only 24 tornadoes recorded. Of course, there were several reported on Father's Day weekend in the southern U.S. to add to that total. Still, at this stage we will be well below the June average of 106 tornadoes.
Even with the lack of severe weather so far in our area, it is important to remain alert. It just takes one or two strong systems to come in and we could pile up a bunch of severe weather just like that. There are some early signs that the last week of June into early July could be busier for us with stronger fronts and more moisture flowing in. Stay tuned to News 9 for updates!