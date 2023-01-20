Warm January Continues

Many times over the past couple of weeks we've mentioned the mild start to January - but just how warm has it been? Well, if the month ended today, it would go in the books as the warmest January on record in Wausau. Of course, the month doesn't end today - so that may change - but let's go back and look at the some of the numbers so far for the month.
As of today, the average temperature in Wausau for the entire month is sitting at 28.5 degrees. To put it in perspective, our normal average temperature for the month of January in Wausau is 15.1 degrees - that means we're over 13 degrees above average for the month so far. If the month ended today, we would beat the current warmest January - 2006 - by nearly two degrees.
One thing to note about the warm start to the month is that it's been driven primarily by warm nights. In fact, every single night so far in the month of January has been above average. Only one time in recorded history have we had a month where every single low temperature was above average - that was in February of 1998. When it comes to our average low for the month, we're nearly 18 degrees ABOVE AVERAGE for the entire month - our normal average for the month is 7.2 degrees, but our average for January 2023 is 24.9 degrees!
The days have been quite mild as well, but not quite as far above average as the nights. Our high temperatures have been running around 9 degrees above average for the entire month so far, with the warmest day being 39 degrees back on January 15th. That's actually a bit unusual - believe it or not, we see at least one 40 degree day in January in Wausau about every other year, so the fact that we haven't done that in such a warm January is quite impressive!
Now with all of that said, there is still a third of the month yet to go, so these numbers may not hold. The coldest air of the month will likely move in by next weekend, so we'll have to see how cold we get and how that could impact our stats for the entire month.