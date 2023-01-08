Warm January so far

In 2023, the lowest temperature in January through the 8th in Wausau has only been 10 degrees. The average temperature for the month so far is about 8 to 9 degrees above normal. Now that is up there, but it would have to stay on a strong pace to catch up to the warmest Januarys on record for Wausau.
2006 is the warmest January on record in the Wausau area. It averaged an amazing 14.8 degrees above normal! There were no days with low temperatures below zero. The lowest reading that month was 5 degrees above zero.
The second warmest January for Wausau is from 2002. That month averaged 13.1 degrees above normal and the lowest temperature was just -2 degrees.
The third warmest January for Wausau goes back to 1990. Temperatures averaged 12.1 degrees above normal. The lowest the mercury got that January was -1 degrees.
Well, the pattern still looks warmer than normal up through about the 18th, but there could be some cold snaps after that.
Stay tuned for updates!