Wet months continue

No doubt we have been dealing with a lot of snow, ice, and rain the past several months across various parts of the country, including Wisconsin. Thankfully, our snow hasn't caused the kind of damage it has been doing to structures in parts of California.
So how much have we had and how does is stack up compared to the long term normals? Check out this graphic below for the answers.
So through March 19th, there has been 1.51" of moisture. That includes rain and the melted equivalent of any sleet and snow. Since January 1st, the liquid equivalent is 5.10", which is a whopping 1.82" above normal. So it seems we are on pace for another wet year. The vast majority of the past 15 years have been wetter than normal in our region.
The March snowfall through the 19th was over 16" above normal. That is very impressive. And for the winter season as a whole, going back to last fall, we are sitting almost 23" above normal.
Will the wet pattern continue??
Well, there are signs that April could also be on the wetter side. According to the Climate Prediction Center's April outlook issued on March 16th, Wisconsin has at least a moderate chance of above normal precipitation.
They also think that there could be wetter than normal conditions in Texas, Arkansas, and Louisiana. Meanwhile the southwest part of the nation, including California could get a break from the moisture.