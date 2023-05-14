Which plants are more at risk from spring frost?

Well now that mid-May has arrived, I am sure some of you have planted vegetable, fruit, or flower plants out in your gardens. Unfortunately, in Wisconsin we still have to stay alert for a chance of frost through the end of May most years. So, you might be wondering which of your garden crops might be able to tolerate a light frost better than others? By light frost, we generally mean temperatures at plant level that briefly dip down to 30 to 32 degrees, or possibly stay a few degrees above freezing, but for a few hours or more.
There are no hard and fast rules. Things like wind, moisture levels in the air, vigor of the specific plant, and surrounding trees and buildings can all skew how much frost damage there might be. However, below is a generalized list of frost sensitivity for some common garden plants.
Hardy:
Asparagus, collards, endive, kale, kohlrabi, lettuce, mustard, pea, potato, rhubarb, rutabaga, spinach, and turnip. For Flowers (cone flower, ornamental cabbage, pansy, primrose, violet).
Slightly Tolerant:
Beet, broccoli, brussel sprouts, cabbage, cauliflower, celery, chard, onion, parnsip, radish. For Flowers (black-eyed susan, coreopsis, dianthus, snapdragon, sweet pea, torenia).
Tender:
Egg plant, beans, sweet corn, tomato, melons, cucumbers, okra, pumpkin, squash, pepper, sweet potato. For Flowers (aster, petunia, sweet allysum, verbena, begonia, cosmos, impatients, marigold, phlox, salvia, zinnia).
Well good luck out there gardeners! I hope you don't have to protect your plants too much this spring from the cold.