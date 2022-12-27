Breezy & cool yet today, then a big warm-up

The weather will warm up slightly today then the temperatures will make a big jump tomorrow. Snow-lovers might not be happy with the miler trend lasting into the weekend.
Today: Mostly cloudy and breezy. (A slight chance of a light wintry mix in the far north later this afternoon.)
High: 22 (in the evening) Wind: SW 10-20
Tonight: Mostly cloudy and not too cold.
Low: 22 Wind: South 5-15
Wednesday: Mild with mostly cloudy skies in the north and a little more sun in the south (south of Marathon county).
High: 36 Wind: South 10-15
Today will be a little chilly once again. Temperatures will be rising through the teens during the afternoon and then into the low 20s later this evening. The wind will pick up out of the southwest at 10 to 20 mph, adding a chill to the air. Skies will remain mostly cloudy and most of the area should be dry. There is only a small chance of a light wintry mix later this afternoon into early evening north of Highway 8.
Tomorrow the temperature will rise into the 30s. High temps will then stay in the 30s for the foreseeable future – which means through the first week of January. Thursday could be the warmest day with highs in the upper 30s to around 40, then highs will be mainly in the mid 30s from Friday through early next week.
It will be mild with small precipitation chances. It doesn't look like anything heavy moving through the area until early next week – late Monday into Tuesday. Even though there will not be any heavy precipitation later this week, there will likely be just enough to cause a little trouble on the roads. Some fog and drizzle will be in the area on Thursday. A light wintry mix could fall Thursday night into early Friday morning. Another light wintry mix could develop on Saturday and linger into early Sunday.
Have a Nice Tuesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 27-December-2022
On this date in weather history: 2004 - A major storm system affected parts of the western United States during December 27-29, bringing a variety of weather conditions to the region. Heavy rainfall broke daily precipitation records at some locations in California. Very heavy snow fell across the Sierra Nevada Mountains, with some areas receiving several feet of accumulation. Winds with this weather system gusted over 65 mph at some coastal and mountain locations in California.