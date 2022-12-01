Briefly turning milder before more cold weather settles in

A little warmer weather is ahead for today and tomorrow but wintry temperatures will return over the weekend. Even though it will turn colder for a few days, not much snow is in the forecast.
Today: Mostly cloudy during the morning, then more sun developing. Not as windy.
High: 30 Wind: Becoming South 10-18
Tonight: Scattered clouds and not too cold.
Low: 26 Wind: South 10-18
Friday: Increasing clouds, breezy, and mild
High: 43 Wind: South to SW 10-20
The weather will be cold to start out today but the wind will be less, so it will feel a lot nicer. Winds will be fairly light this morning, then turn to the south at 10 to 18 mph this afternoon. There will be clouds around early, then the sun should come out more in the afternoon. Highs should reach the upper 20s to low 30s which is just a little below normal for this time of year. On Friday, the south to southwest wind will continue to bring in milder air. Highs should reach the 40 to 45 range in much of the area as the clouds increase once again.
A fast-moving low pressure system tracking to our north over Lake Superior Friday night will bring a chance of snow to the Northwoods. Some locations north of Highway 8 might pick up an inch or two. In central Wisconsin, there might be a dusting up to a quarter inch. The weather system is moving fast enough that any snow should be done by early Saturday morning. Later Saturday we will see more sun, but it will be blustery and colder with highs only in the upper teens to around 20.
Quiet weather will be in Northcentral Wisconsin for Sunday with highs in the low 30s, then a weak trough of low pressure could pass through on Monday and produce a bit of light snow. High temps should still be close to normal on Monday, reaching the upper 20s to around 30.
Colder weather will develop again on Tuesday and Wednesday with high temps struggling to reach the low 20s. Another trough of low pressure will move in from the west on Wednesday and generate a slight chance of light snow.
Have a fun Thursday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 1-December-2022
On this date in weather history: 1985 - A storm produced more than six inches of snow from the Northern and Central Plains to parts of Michigan, with 36.4 inches reported at Marquette MI. Many roads were blocked by snow. A family was stranded for 25 hours south of Colome SD. Drifts twelve feet high were reported in north central Nebraska. (The Weather Channel)