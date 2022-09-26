Chilly to being the week, then warmer

A drier weather pattern is developing for the area and it will also be cool to begin the work week. Nicer Fall weather will develop toward the weekend.
Today: Clouds mixed with a few breaks sun at times. Blustery and cool. Maybe a few light showers or sprinkles, especially north and northeast of Wausau.
High: 57 Wind: NW 15-25
Tonight: Scattered clouds and chilly
Low: 38 Wind: NW around 10
Tuesday: Still breezy and cool. Partly cloudy skies west of Marathon county with more clouds to the east.
High: 54 Wind: North-Northwest 10-20
A few sprinkles might be in the air this afternoon, especially to the north and east of Wausau, otherwise, it looks like mainly dry weather is developing for a few days. Another small chance of precipitation might not develop again until late in the weekend or early next week. It will also be warmer with some sun later in the week, so it would be a good time to see some early Fall color.
We will see partly to mostly cloudy skies develop for today along with the previously mentioned chance of sprinkles. Keep your Fall coat handy because highs will only be in the 50s and there will be a stiff breeze of 15 to 25 mph out of the northwest. The north to northwest wind will continue on Tuesday and temperatures will be a couple of degrees cooler with a few spots in the far north only in the 40s. Partly or mostly cloudy skies will persist again on Tuesday.
Skies will clear out Tuesday night and this will lead to widespread frost Wednesday morning, so take care of your garden plants. High pressure will build into the area on Wednesday and that means a lot of sunshine. The high pressure system should then keep the area dry until perhaps Sunday night. There might be a few more clouds by the weekend, but it will still be nice for outdoor activities. High temps will be in the 50s on Wednesday, reach the low 60s on Thursday, top out in the mid to upper 60s on Friday, and then climb into the upper 60s to around 70 over the weekend.
Have a good Monday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 26-September-2022
On this date in weather history: 1936 - Denver, CO, was buried under 21.3 inches of snow, 19.4 inches of which fell in 24 hours. The heavy wet snow snapped trees and wires causing seven million dollars damage. (26th-27th) (David Ludlum) (The Weather Channel)