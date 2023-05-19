Chilly today then some very nice weather

Colder weather is on the way for today but it will not stick around too long. Drier and warmer weather will be with us for the weekend and most of next week.
Today: Partly or mostly cloudy, breezy, and quite cool with a few sprinkles or brief showers possible, especially in the Northwoods.
High: 56 Wind: NW 10-20
Tonight: A few light showers northeast of Marathon county during the evening, then clearing and cool. (Patchy frost possible mainly west or northwest of Marathon county)
Low: 42 Wind: NW around 10
Saturday: Mostly sunny and nice.
High: 71 Wind: NW around 10
Put on your Spring jacket or a sweatshirt today because temperatures will be much cooler. Highs will only be in the 50s and a breezy northwest wind of 10 to 20 mph will add a little extra chill to the air. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy and a few sprinkles or brief showers could move through at times, especially in the Northwoods.
The sprinkles and light showers will still affect areas east and northeast of Marathon County early tonight, then skies will clear out. This could lead to a touch of frost for locations west and northwest of Marathon County early Saturday morning. Otherwise, skies should be sunny on Saturday. After the cool stat, highs should reach the low 70s in the afternoon. Sunny to partly cloudy skies will remain in the area on Sunday with highs once again in the low 70s.
No major weather systems are expected to move through the Upper Midwest next week so most of the time it should be dry with a good amount of sunshine. There is only a slight chance a shower or storm could pop up on Wednesday or Thursday. In addition, temperatures will be warming up. Highs will be in the low 70s on Monday, then the mercury should hit the upper 70s to around 80 from Tuesday through Friday.
Have a pleasant Friday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 19-May-2023
On this date in weather history: 1975 - Thunderstorms produced golf ball size hail and wind gusts to 110 mph in Minnesota, between Fridley and Hugo. Fifty persons were injured. The hail and high winds destroyed fifty mobile homes, and a dozen aircraft, and also destroyed a third of the Brighton Elementary School. (The Weather Channel)