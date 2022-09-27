Chilly weather continues today

A long dry spell of weather is developing for the area. The trend will also be toward warmer than normal temperatures.
Today: Still breezy and chilly. Partly to mostly cloudy with a few sprinkles or a brief light shower possible.
High: 52 Wind: North 10-20
Tonight: Partly cloudy to clear with frost likely.
Low: 33 Wind: North around 5, becoming calm late
Wednesday: Sunny and crisp.
High: 57 Wind: Light North
Today will be the coldest day in the outlook. It will also be the day with the most clouds and a small chance of precipitation. We will start out with some patchy sun, then by mid to late morning, skies will turn mostly cloudy and a few sprinkles or brief light showers will likely develop for midday and into the afternoon. It will seem a lot like yesterday, just colder. High temps will be in the 40s in the Northwoods and low 50s around central Wisconsin. Winds will not be as strong as yesterday but still noticeable out of the north at 10 to 20 mph.
After today, get ready to enjoy some fine fall days. There is a good chance of widespread frost Wednesday morning, otherwise, we should see plenty of sun tomorrow with light winds and highs in the 50s.
The warmer and mainly sunny trend will continue all the way into Saturday. Highs on Thursday should reach the low 60s. On Friday the mercury should climb into the middle and upper 60s. For Saturday, we can expect highs in the upper 60s to around 70.
After Saturday we will see more of a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures will go down a little, although, remain a bit above normal. Highs on Sunday and Monday should be in the upper 60s. On Tuesday the mercury will still reach the mid to upper 60s.
Have a good Tuesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 27-September-2022
On this date in weather history: 1970 - Afternoon highs of 103 degrees at Long Beach, CA, and 105 degrees at the Los Angeles Civic Center were the hottest since September records were established in 1963. Fierce Santa Ana winds accompanying the extreme heat resulted in destructive fires. (The Weather Channel)