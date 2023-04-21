Chilly weather over the weekend

A quieter weather pattern is developing and it will remain on the cool side. Not much significant precipitation is on the horizon either.
Today: Some sun early, then breezy and clouding up with a few light rain showers during the afternoon.
High: 50 Wind: SW 15-25
Tonight: Partly cloudy with flurries possible.
Low: 30 Wind: SW 5-10
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy and chilly with a few brief snow showers developing. A bit breezy again.
High: 43 Wind: NW 10-20
We will start out with some sunshine during the morning today, then it will cloud up once again and some scattered light rain showers are likely this afternoon. It will be breezy outside with a southwest wind of 15-25 mph. High temps will be in the 40s in the Northwoods with readings in the low 50s south of Wausau. Tomorrow will be similar except that it will be colder, so instead of little brief rain showers, we will have snowflakes in the air. The snow might be enough to coat the ground in a couple of spots. High temps will only reach the low 40s.
A few flurries might yet fly in the Northwoods on Sunday, but most of the area should be dry. We will have partly to mostly cloudy skies and high temps in the low 40s.
A gradual warm-up will occur next week along with mostly dry weather. Each day will start out with some sun and then there will be scattered clouds in the afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 40s on Monday, the low to mid 50s on Tuesday, the mid 50s on Wednesday, and then the mid to upper 50s on Thursday. Friday is the next day with a small chance of rain.
Have a nice Friday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 21-April-2023
On this date in weather history: 1967 - Severe thunderstorms spawned 48 tornadoes in the Upper Midwest. Hardest hit was northern Illinois where sixteen tornadoes touched down during the afternoon and evening hours causing fifty million dollars damage. On that Friday afternoon tornadoes struck Belvidere IL, and the Chicago suburb of Oak Lawn, killing 57 persons. (David Ludlum)