Clouding up and turning wet

Say goodbye to the sunny weather for a couple of days. Say hello to some rain and snow moving through much of the area through mid-week.
Today: A bit of sun early, then clouding up and turning breezy with rain developing by late afternoon
High: 44 Wind: South to SE 10-20
Tonight: Steady rain during the evening, becoming lighter later in the night. Cloudy and windy.
Low: 40 Wind: South 15-30
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and blustery with a few light rain and snow showers in the morning.
High: 40 early, then falling Wind: West to Northwest 20-30
Look for a little sun early today, then the clouds will increase as a strong low pressure system moves in from the southwest. This storm system will bring some rain by mid-afternoon and the rain will continue fairly steady through the evening. Rain amounts could be around a half inch. The wind will increase as well, blowing out of the south and southeast this afternoon at 10 to 20 mph. Even though we will have clouds and rain, temperatures will remain on the mild side. Highs should reach the low to mid 40s and the temps will remain in that range through tonight. There will be a lot of puddles around on sidewalks, streets, and parking lots, but it will not freeze up.
Leftover light rain showers could mix with a few flakes of snow tomorrow morning, then it will be a bit windy and turning colder. Highs on Wednesday will be around 40 in the early morning, then fall into the low 30s by late afternoon. The cool down will continue into Thursday and Friday as well. Highs on both days will only reach the low to mid 20s.
Another low pressure system will be tracking through southern Wisconsin on Thursday. This will bring a chance of snow, but mainly south and east of Marathon county. Locations such as Wisconsin Dells, Wautoma, and Waupaca could end up with a couple of inches. On Friday we should have more sun once again.
The weekend will see mild temperatures return with highs in the upper 30s on both Saturday and Sunday. We will have a little more sun on Saturday and a bit more cloud cover on Sunday. The chance of snow showers activity will be low on Sunday, but a few flakes might fly. A slight chance of snow showers will continue on Monday and Tuesday as well.
Have a nice Tuesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 14-February-2023
On this date in weather history: 1899 - A great blizzard struck the eastern U.S. Washington D.C. received 20.5 inches of snow to bring their total snow depth to nearly three feet. The storm produced 36 inches of snow at Cape May NJ. (David Ludlum)