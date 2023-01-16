Cloudy with rain and snow on the way

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Light freezing rain. Ice accumulations up to 0.05 of an inch. * WHERE...Marathon, Menominee, and Shawano Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while driving. If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. &&