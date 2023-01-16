Cloudy with rain and snow on the way

Gloomy weather has returned to the area. Not much sun will be in the sky this week and we will have some periods of rain and snow.
Today: Cloudy with periods of light rain throughout the day, mixing with a little sleet or freezing rain in the Northwoods during the morning. Light fog possible.
High: 38 Wind: SE 10-15
Tonight: Cloudy with scattered light rain, mixing with a few flakes of snow late.
Low: 34 Wind: East 5-10, to NW late
Tuesday: Cloudy with patchy light snow. Maybe a bit of drizzle as well.
High: 35 Wind: NW 10-15
You can expect mainly rain across the area today. The rain might mix with a little sleet or freezing rain in the Northwoods this morning. Because of the potential for a few roadways to become slippery this morning, a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for Marathon, Shawano, and Menominee counties until 9 a.m. and through noon for areas north of those counties. High temperatures will reach the mid to upper 30s, so any iciness in a few spots this morning should clear up during the afternoon. Winds will be out of the southeast at 10 to 15 mph.
Spotty rain showers will continue tonight and then gradually change over to snow showers on Tuesday morning. The snow might accumulate a dusting up to an inch on Tuesday with highs in the low to mid 30s.
The weather should be quiet on Wednesday with a fair amount of clouds and highs in the upper 20s to low 30s. On Thursday a storm system approaching from the south will produce some significant snow in parts of the state. As of now, it looks like our area could end up with 4 to 7 inches, with the highest amounts being south of Wausau. It should be enough snow to get snowmobile trails open in a few more counties. Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 20s to around 30.
After Thursday the weather looks partly or mostly cloudy and a little cooler with not much threat of precipitation. Highs will be in the mid to upper 20s on Friday and Saturday and then rise back up to the low 30s on Sunday.
Have a nice Monday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 16-January-2022
On this date in weather history: 1990 - Heavy snow fell across the Prince Williams Sound area and the Susitna Valley of southern Alaska. Valdez was buried under 64.9 inches of snow in less than two days, including a record 47.5 inches in 24 hours. Up to 44 inches of snow was reported in the Susitna Valley. The heavy snow blocked roads, closed schools, and sank half a dozen vessels in the harbor. (Storm Data)