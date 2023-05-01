Cold and windy to begin the week

Everyone is wondering when Spring will return. It looks like the wind will die down by mid-week and more normal temps should develop toward the weekend.
Today: Cloudy and windy with scattered light rain and snow showers, more widespread in the far north and far east part of the area.
High: 43 Wind: NW 20-35 and gusty
Tonight: Windy and cloudy with sprinkles and flurries.
Low: 33 Wind: NW 20-35
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, windy, and cold. (A few leftover snow showers in the far north during the morning)
High: 47 Wind: NW to North 20-30
Put on your warmer coat and a hat once again for today. It will be windy and cold with cloudy skies. High temps will only reach the upper 30s in the Northwoods and low to mid 40s elsewhere. Winds will be out of the northwest at 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 40 mph possible. In addition, there will still be some spotty rain and snow showers for much of the area, plus some heavier rain and snow in the far north and far east. A WINTER STORM WARNING continues for Vilas County until 1 a.m. Tuesday, and for Iron and Ashland counties until 1 p.m. today. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for Oneida, Forest, and Florence counties until 1 a.m. Tuesday. In the far north and east, there might be a couple inches of snow.
Otherwise, conditions will be quite cool and windy again for tomorrow with not much sunshine. Highs on Tuesday will be in the 40s. Wednesday is the day when you will notice a difference. The wind will be lighter and the clouds should break up a bit more. Highs will reach the upper 50s.
More seasonal temps will then be with us from Thursday through Sunday with highs in the low to mid 60s. The grass will start growing again! We will also see a mix of sun and clouds and not too much rainfall. There is only a slight chance of a shower on Thursday and Friday and again late Sunday.
Have a nice Monday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 1-May-2023
On this date in weather history: 1935 - Snow, ice and sleet brought winter back to parts of southeast Minnesota. Minneapolis received three inches of snow to tie their May record which was established in 1892. (1st-2nd) (The Weather Channel)