Cold, snow, and wind later this week

Colder weather is in the area and it will stick around through the weekend. Some wind and snow will develop later this week as well.
Today: Chilly and a bit breezy with some sun developing.
High: 13 Wind: West 10-20
Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy and frigid.
Low: -9 Wind: West-Northwest 5-15
Wednesday: Increasing clouds with light snow developing toward evening.
High: 15 Wind: East-Southeast 5-10
Today will be a colder day and a little breezy. The good news is that we should see a good amount of sun develop. High temps should reach the single digits to lower teens. Winds will be out of the west at 10-20 mph. With mainly clear skies tonight, it will be the coldest night of the Winter season thus far. Low temps will drop into the -5 to -10 range for most of the area. Wednesday will be cold as well with highs in the low teens. We might start out with some sun in the morning, then more clouds will develop for Wednesday afternoon.
The clouds are coming in with a powerful storm system that will affect many areas around the Midwest - including Wisconsin – from Wednesday evening through Saturday. Snowfall amounts will not be tremendous but there will be a lot of wind to blow it around. The first batch of snow will develop Wednesday evening into the night. 1 to 3 inches is likely during this time frame. From midday Thursday into Friday morning, another 2 to 4 inches are likely, with the heavier amounts being east of Wausau. The wind will really start to blow out of the northwest on Friday and continue to cause blowing and drifting snow into Saturday. Because of this storm, a WINTER STORM WATCH has been issued for Iron, Ashland, Price, Taylor, Clark, Jackson, Juneau, and Adams counties. More counties will be added in the near future as the storm will be affecting the entire area.
High temps should reach the upper teens on Thursday then only top out around 10 on Friday and remain in the single digits on Saturday. Wind chills will be below zero on Friday and remain that way through Sunday.
The clouds should break up a little on Saturday afternoon and we will start out sunny on Sunday before another weak weather system brings a few clouds Sunday afternoon into Sunday night. There is also a slight chance of light snow during this time.
Next week, the weather will warm up. Highs should be in the lower teens on Monday and top out around 20 on Tuesday.
Have a fun Tuesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 20-December-2022
On this date in weather history: 1836 - A famous cold wave occurred in central Illinois. A cold front with 70 mph winds swept through at Noon dropping the temperature from 40 degrees to near zero in a matter of minutes. Many settlers froze to death. Folklore told of chickens frozen in their tracks and men frozen to saddles. Ice in streams reportedly froze to six inches in a few hours. (David Ludlum) (The Weather Channel)