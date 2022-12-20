Cold, snow, and wind later this week

 Skip to main content
...A STRONG WINTER STORM COULD BRING SIGNIFICANT TRAVEL
DISRUPTIONS WEDNESDAY NIGHT INTO THE HOLIDAY WEEKEND...

An intensifying storm system is expected to track from the Plains
to the Great Lakes region during the middle to latter part of the
week. The storm will result in periods of snow and increasingly
windy conditions. Travel conditions from late Wednesday into the
weekend will range from hazardous at times to very difficult, and
perhaps even dangerous at others. Anyone with travel plans during
the Wednesday through Friday night period should closely monitor
later forecasts. Depending on exactly how quickly the storm exits
the region, the travel impacts could linger into Saturday.

Several inches of snow is possible from late Wednesday through
Thursday as snow develops well ahead of the main storm system.
Winds during this period are not expected to be very strong, so
the primary issue during this time frame will be falling snow and
the resulting accumulation on roads and sidewalks.

Additional snowfall is likely from Thursday night through Friday
night. Winds will increase significantly during this time--with
gusts around 50 mph possible. This could result in near blizzard
conditions and make road travel very difficult. Air travel could
also be greatly affected.

Some wintry weather will affect the area prior to the arrival of
the storm. Roads across the area are likely to be snow covered and
slippery for this mornings commute due to the light snow that
fell overnight. Be sure to allow for some extra travel time and
use extra caution when driving this morning.

Bitterly cold air will settle into the area today resulting in
slowly falling temperatures. Wind chills during the evening will
drop to 10 below to 20 below zero in central and north-central,
and into the single digits below zero in the east. Wind chills
around 20 below zero indicate exposed skin can suffer frostbite in
as little as 30 minutes, and anyone outdoors this evening should
dress in appropriate winter clothing.

Cold, snow, and wind later this week

Weather

Weather

Colder weather is in the area and it will stick around through the weekend. Some wind and snow will develop later this week as well.

Today: Chilly and a bit breezy with some sun developing.

High: 13 Wind: West 10-20

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy and frigid.

Low: -9 Wind: West-Northwest 5-15

Wednesday: Increasing clouds with light snow developing toward evening.

High: 15 Wind: East-Southeast 5-10

Today will be a colder day and a little breezy. The good news is that we should see a good amount of sun develop. High temps should reach the single digits to lower teens. Winds will be out of the west at 10-20 mph. With mainly clear skies tonight, it will be the coldest night of the Winter season thus far. Low temps will drop into the -5 to -10 range for most of the area. Wednesday will be cold as well with highs in the low teens. We might start out with some sun in the morning, then more clouds will develop for Wednesday afternoon.

The clouds are coming in with a powerful storm system that will affect many areas around the Midwest - including Wisconsin – from Wednesday evening through Saturday. Snowfall amounts will not be tremendous but there will be a lot of wind to blow it around. The first batch of snow will develop Wednesday evening into the night. 1 to 3 inches is likely during this time frame. From midday Thursday into Friday morning, another 2 to 4 inches are likely, with the heavier amounts being east of Wausau. The wind will really start to blow out of the northwest on Friday and continue to cause blowing and drifting snow into Saturday. Because of this storm, a WINTER STORM WATCH has been issued for Iron, Ashland, Price, Taylor, Clark, Jackson, Juneau, and Adams counties. More counties will be added in the near future as the storm will be affecting the entire area.

High temps should reach the upper teens on Thursday then only top out around 10 on Friday and remain in the single digits on Saturday. Wind chills will be below zero on Friday and remain that way through Sunday.

The clouds should break up a little on Saturday afternoon and we will start out sunny on Sunday before another weak weather system brings a few clouds Sunday afternoon into Sunday night. There is also a slight chance of light snow during this time.

Next week, the weather will warm up. Highs should be in the lower teens on Monday and top out around 20 on Tuesday.

Have a fun Tuesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 20-December-2022

On this date in weather history: 1836 - A famous cold wave occurred in central Illinois. A cold front with 70 mph winds swept through at Noon dropping the temperature from 40 degrees to near zero in a matter of minutes. Many settlers froze to death. Folklore told of chickens frozen in their tracks and men frozen to saddles. Ice in streams reportedly froze to six inches in a few hours. (David Ludlum) (The Weather Channel)

