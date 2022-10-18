Cold through mid-week, then a warm-up

A cold wind will continue for a couple more days but the snow is mostly done. If you are hoping for some warmer weather, you will have to wait until later in the week.
Today: Windy and cold with a few breaks of sun at times, especially west of Wausau.
High: 42 Wind: North-Northwest 15-30
Tonight: Scattered clouds and cold
Low: 28 Wind: NW 10-15
Wednesday: Mixed skies, breezy, and cool.
High: 45 Wind: NW 10-20
There will be plenty of clouds in the sky today for areas east of Wausau while western areas will have a bit more sun. We will all feel a strong north-northwest wind of 15 to 30 mph. It will be a little warmer than yesterday, but you probably will not notice too much of a difference. Highs will be in the upper 30s in the eastern half of the area and in the low 40s to the west.
On Wednesday, more of the area will see breaks of sunshine and it will be slightly warmer again. Highs will reach the low to mid 40s. The weather will still seem chilly because of a breezy northwest wind. The wind will be less on Thursday and temperatures will continue their warm-up. Highs on Thursday should reach the upper 40s to low 50s under partly cloudy skies.
The warmest weather of the period will be from Friday through Sunday. Temperatures should rise above normal once again with a mix of sun and clouds. The mercury should top out in the low 60s on Friday and Saturday and then upper 60s are likely on Sunday.
The clouds will increase on Sunday afternoon as a strong cold front approaches from the west. This front will produce a good chance of rain Sunday night into Monday. There might even be a few thundershowers. Highs will be around 60 on Monday then fall into the lower or middle 50s for Tuesday.
Have a good Tuesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 18-October-2022
On this date in weather history: 1930 - A big early season lake effect snowburst on the lee shores of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario produced 47 inches at Governeur NY and 48 inches just south of Buffalo. (David Ludlum)