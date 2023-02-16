Cold through the end of the work week, then mild again

Colder weather is back in the area but it won't stick around too long. Milder weather is likely over the weekend. Significant snowfall will hold off until next week.
Today: Mostly cloudy and colder with a small chance of light snow in the far south.
High: 24 Wind: North 10-15
Tonight: Partly cloudy and cold.
Low: 7 Wind: North 10-15
Friday: Mostly sunny and becoming breezy in the afternoon.
High: 26 Wind: SW 10-20
You will need a heavier coat and gloves for today if you are spending some time outdoors. High temps will be in the low to mid 20s under mostly cloudy skies. Winds will be out of the north at 10 to 15 mph – not a terrible wind, but noticeable. Most of the area will be dry. There is only a small chance of a dusting of snow in the far southeastern parts of the area like Adams, Waushara, and Waupaca counties.
More sun will be out tomorrow with highs in the 20s, then a milder trend will develop over the weekend. The mercury should top out in the upper 30s on Saturday and around 40 on Sunday. The one drawback to the weekend is that there will be more clouds than sun. There is also a small chance of light rain or snow showers later in the day on Sunday.
The weather will become more active next week with a weak trough of low pressure moving through Wisconsin Monday evening through Tuesday morning and a stronger low pressure system possibly hitting the area Wednesday evening into Thursday. The first system could bring some light accumulations of snow. The second system could bring a few inches. Temperatures will also cool down next week with highs in the low 30s on Monday and then in the 20s from Tuesday through Thursday.
Have a nice Thursday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 16-February-2023
On this date in weather history: 1989 - A surge of arctic air produced all-time record high barometric pressure readings of 31.08 inches at Duluth MN, 30.97 inches at Chicago IL and 30.94 inches at South Bend IN. Readings of 31.00 inches at Milwaukee WI and 30.98 inches at Rockford IL tied their all-time records. Unseasonably warm weather prevailed across the southeastern U.S. Highs of 81 degrees at Athens GA, 87 degrees at Charleston SC, 85 degrees at Macon GA, and 86 degrees at Savannah GA were records for February. (The National Weather Summary)