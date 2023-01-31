Cold weather continues this week

Mainly dry and colder-than-normal weather is on the way for a few more days yet. However, it won't be as cold as yesterday. No significant precipitation is on the way until next week, at the earliest.
Today: Sunny to partly cloudy and chilly.
High: 9 Wind: SW 10-18
Tonight: A few scattered clouds and not as cold.
Low: 2 Wind: SW 10-15
Wednesday: Partly cloudy and a bit milder.
High: 19 Wind: SW around 10
Today will be bitter cold early with temps below zero and wind chills near -25, then it will turn out a little better for the afternoon with highs reaching the single digits to around 10. It will be warmer than yesterday, but it will not feel that way because the breeze will continue out of the southwest at 10-18 mph, adding to the wind chill.
The wind will be a little less tomorrow and the temperature will warm up a bit more, reaching the teens to around 20. There will be a mix of sun and clouds in the sky as a cold front approaches from the north. This cold front will sweep through our area Thursday morning and bring a slight chance of a few snow showers or flurries to the Northwoods. It will also bring back some arctic cold. Highs will be in the teens on Thursday and then drop in the single digits for Friday. Low temps on Friday morning could be near -10.
The weather will quickly warm up over the weekend. High temps on Saturday should top out in the 20s and then range around 30 on Sunday. There is also a small chance of some light snow showers later Saturday afternoon and evening. Milder weather should continue early next week as well.
Have a nice Tuesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 31-January-2022
On this date in weather history: 1911 - Tamarack, CA, was without snow the first eight days of the month, but by the end of January had been buried under 390 inches of snow, a record monthly total for the U.S. (The Weather Channel)