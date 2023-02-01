Cold weather until the weekend

Temperatures will remain below normal for the rest of the work week. Milder weather will not arrive until the weekend, then it will stick around into early next week.
Today: A bit milder with a few patchy clouds.
High: 19 Wind: SW around 10
Tonight: Becoming mostly cloudy and not as cold.
Low: 11 Wind: SW to West 10-15
Thursday: Mostly cloudy early with a slight chance of flurries or light snow showers, then more sun, blustery, and turning colder in the afternoon.
High: 16 Wind: NW 15-25
A few scattered clouds will develop for today but there should be enough sunshine to help boost high temps into the upper teens to around 20. This is still below normal for this time of year, but it will not feel too bad as the winds will be a little lighter, out of the southwest around 10 mph.
An arctic cold front will move through Northcentral Wisconsin Thursday morning. This will bring more clouds and a small chance of brief snow showers or flurries. By midday Thursday, skies will clear up and the wind will pick up. High temps tomorrow will be in the teens during the morning, then fall into the single digits by late afternoon. Winds will turn to the northwest at 15 to 25 mph.
The arctic air moving in will cause low temps to drop into the -10 to -15 range by Friday morning. Otherwise, we will see sunny to partly cloudy skies on Friday with high temps in the single digits above zero.
Conditions will rapidly turn milder over the weekend. Highs on Saturday will soar up into the upper 20s. The mercury should top out in the low 30s on Sunday. Low to mid 30s for high temps will then be common early next week. Other than a few flurries or light snow showers on Sunday, the next chance of significant precipitation will hold off until late Monday into Tuesday morning, when there could be light snow or a wintry mix in the area.
Have a nice Wednesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 1-February-2023
On this date in weather history: 1951 - The greatest ice storm of record in the U.S. produced glaze up to four inches thick from Texas to Pennsylvania causing twenty-five deaths, 500 serious injuries, and 100 million dollars damage. Tennessee was hardest hit by the storm. Communications and utilities were interrupted for a week to ten days. (David Ludlum)