Colder than normal through early next week

Unpleasant Fall weather will be with us for a few more days. Bundle up. More seasonal conditions with more sunshine will not arrive until next week.
Today: Mostly cloudy and cold with a few snow showers likely around midday and into the afternoon. A dusting to a half inch possible, mainly north of Wausau.
High: 41 Wind: SW around 10
Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy.
Low: 29 Wind: West 5-10
Saturday: Mostly cloudy and a touch warmer. Spotty rain and snow showers possible in the far north (well north of Marathon county).
High: 48 Wind: West-Southwest 10-18
Today will be a lot like yesterday with plenty of clouds, chilly temps, and some light precipitation. The difference today is that more of the light rain will be mixed with snow later this morning and into the afternoon. There might even be a dusting up to a half inch of snow in a few spots this afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 30s to around 40 and the wind will be out of the southwest around 10 mph.
The upper-level low pressure system bringing the gloomy weather will stick around through the weekend and into early next week. This means mostly cloudy skies will prevail from Saturday through Monday. There will be a few peeks of sun at times but not enough to warm things up too much. Highs will reach the mid to upper 40s on Saturday, the mid 40s on Sunday, and linger in the mid 30s up to around 40 on Monday. It will also be blustery on Monday adding a bit more chill to the air.
As far as precipitation goes, a few spotty rain and snow showers are possible in the far north (north of Highway 8) on Saturday, and some scattered rain and snow showers will be around the northern half of the area on Sunday afternoon. The highest chance of accumulating snow will come Sunday night through Monday night in the far north (north of Highway 70) in the form of lake effect snow. Several inches might pile up during this time frame. Elsewhere on Monday, some scattered flurries are likely.
More sun should start to develop on Tuesday afternoon and it should stick around through Thursday. This will help to warm things up. Highs on Tuesday will still be well below normal – in the low to mid 40s. On Wednesday the mercury should rise into the upper 40s and we should experience some low 50s on Thursday.
Have a good Friday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 14-October-2022
On this date in weather history: 1965 - Heavy rains hit the coastal areas of southeastern Florida. In a 24 hour period rains of twenty inches were reported from Deerfield Beach to Fort Lauderdale, with 25.28 inches on the Fort Lauderdale Bahia-Mar Yacht Basin. Flooding that resulted caused considerable damage to roads and streets. The rains inundated numerous newly planted vegetable fields, and some residences. Ten miles away just 4.51 inches of rain was reported. (14th- 15th) (David Ludlum) (The Weather Channel)