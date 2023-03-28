Colder weather for mid-week

Cooler weather is moving into the area but there will not be much wintry precipitation until late in the week. If you are hoping for 50 degree weather, you will have to wait until next week.
Today: Plenty of sun and a little cooler.
High: 39 Wind: West 10-15
Tonight: Partly or mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow showers or flurries.
Low: 20 Wind: Becoming NW 10-20
Wednesday: Any flurries ending early, then more sun, breezy, and chilly.
High: 31 Wind: NW 10-20
Skies will be mostly sunny once again for today but temperatures will be a little cooler. High temps will be in the mid to upper 30s for most areas with some 40s south of Stevens Point. The west wind will be noticeable at 10 to 15 mph.
A cold front moving through the area tonight will produce a chance of light snow showers. Accumulations from any snow will be less than an inch and any flakes should be out of the area by daybreak on Wednesday. Then we will see some sun develop once again but it will be a lot colder. High temps on Wednesday will be in the upper 20s to low 30s, which is about 15 degrees colder than normal. Winds will also be a factor on Wednesday, blowing out of the northwest at 10 to 20 mph.
The wind will shift to the southwest on Thursday and bring in a little milder air but the winds will also carry some moisture into our area. The clouds will increase ahead of a warm front that will produce some light rain and snow later Thursday afternoon into Thursday night. A strong low pressure system will then move through Wisconsin Friday into Friday night. For most of the day on Friday, most of the area will have some additional rain, and highs will be in the low 40s. There might be some minor flooding issues. Friday night the rain will change to snow. There might be a few inches of heavy wet snow before it ends early Saturday morning. By Saturday afternoon, more sun will develop and highs will be in the 30s.
Warmer weather will develop for Sunday and Monday but there still might be a few light rain or snow showers as a couple of weak weather systems move in from the west. High temps on both days should reach the mid to upper 40s.
Have a nice Tuesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 28-March-2023
On this date in weather history: 1984 - A violent outbreak of tornadoes hit the Carolinas. Thunderstorms spawned 22 tornadoes during the late afternoon and evening hours which killed 57 persons and injured 1248 others. Nearly half the deaths occurred in mobile homes. A tornado from near Tatum SC to southern Cumberland County NC was 2.5 miles in width at times. (The Weather Channel)