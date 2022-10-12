Colder weather on the way

Have your warmer Fall clothing handy over the next few days. A colder weather pattern is developing and it will stick around through early next week. A few snowflakes could fly as well.
Today: Periodic rain with a few thunderstorms during the morning, then some sun around midday. Breezy and cooler with a few spotty showers moving in again toward evening.
High: (60s early) 59 - afternoon high Wind: Becoming West 15-25
Tonight: A few spotty showers early, tapering to sprinkles. Partly or mostly cloudy.
Low: 38 Wind: West around 10
Thursday: More clouds than sun with a 40% chance of scattered light showers, maybe mixed with a few flakes of snow in the Northwoods. Breezy and chilly.
High: 47 Wind: West-Northwest 10-20
A strong cold front will pass through our area this morning. This will produce areas of rain with a few rumbles of thunder. The rain will move out around late morning and then we will have a bit of sun through early afternoon. A few spotty showers will drift in from the west once again late this afternoon into the evening hours. It will be breezy and cooler than yesterday but still not too bad for this time of year. Highs will be in the 60s early, then settle into the upper 50s this afternoon. Winds will turn to the west at 15 to 25 mph.
An upper level low pressure system settling in over the Great Lakes Region later tonight will affect our weather all the way through early next week, keeping temperatures much colder than normal with off-and-on light precipitation chances. It could be cold enough for a few flakes of snow at times, especially in the Northwoods. Isolated rain and snow showers will be in the air on Thursday afternoon and Friday afternoon. We could end up with a dry day on Saturday before a few more light rain and snow showers move through on Sunday. The highest chance of lake effect snow will be on Monday in the far north.
High temps from Thursday through Tuesday of next week will be mainly in the 40s. Saturday could be slightly warmer with highs near 50. Monday will be the coldest day with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.
Have a good Wednesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 12-October-2022
On this date in weather history: 1918 - Forest fires ravaged parts of Minnesota from the Duluth area northeastward, claiming the lives of 600 persons. Smoke with a smell of burnt wood spread to Albany NY and Washington D.C. in 24 hours. Smoke was noted at Charleston SC on the 14th, and by the 15th was reported in northeastern Texas. (David Ludlum) (The Weather Channel)