Comfortable late July weather on the way

Very comfortable late July weather is on the way for most of this week. In between a couple of small rain chances, the skies should be fairly sunny as well.
Today: Sunny to partly cloudy and not as breezy.
High: 77 Wind: NW 10-15
Tonight: A few scattered clouds
Low: 57 Wind: Light SW
Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms late.
High: 81 Wind: SW 10-15
Great Summer weather is on the way for today. Conditions will not be as breezy as yesterday and we will have sunny to partly cloudy skies. High temperatures will be in the 70s and the wind will be out of the northwest at 10-15 mph. Tomorrow will be a little warmer with some scattered clouds developing. Highs on Tuesday should reach the upper 70s to low 80s.
A cold front moving in from the northwest will generate a chance of showers or a thunderstorm late in the afternoon on Tuesday – mainly north and west of Marathon county. The cold front will complete its move across our area through the night and that is when more locations could see a few showers or rumbles of thunder. Any lingering showers should be ending early Wednesday morning, then we should have a good amount of sun once again with only an isolated shower or two possible later in the afternoon.
Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 70s and then it might feel a little cool on Thursday with the mercury only reaching the low to mid 70s. An upper level low pressure system will also help develop partly cloudy skies and a 40 percent chance of scattered light showers Thursday afternoon.
High pressure will move back into the upper Midwest on Friday and it should dominate our weather through the weekend. This means more nice Summer weather is likely with more sun than clouds, low humidity, and seasonal temps. Highs will be in the 70s on Friday, around 80 on Saturday, and in the low to mid 80s on Sunday.
Have a good Monday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 25-July-2022
On this date in weather history:
1986 - Tremendous hailstones pounded parts of South Dakota damaging crops, buildings and vehicles. Hail piled two feet deep at Black Hawk and northern Rapid City. Hail an inch and a quarter in diameter fell for 85 minutes near Miller and Huron, piling up to depths of two feet. (The Weather Channel)