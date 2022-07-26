Comfortable Summer weather continues with small rain chances

Small rain chances will develop over the next couple of days but the weather will still be nice for most of the time. No real Summer heat will develop until next week.
Today: Increasing clouds with a chance of showers by late afternoon, mainly north and west of Marathon county.
High: 80 Wind: SW around 10
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered light showers and a few rumbles of thunder.
Low: 64 Wind: SW around 5
Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny and a bit breezy with an isolated shower or storm possible toward evening.
High: 79 Wind: NW 10-20
You can expect the clouds to gradually increase for today as a cold front approaches from the northwest. This front will not cross the area until tonight so that is when we will have the highest chance of scattered light showers or a few rumbles of thunder. It will be a little warmer for today with high temps in the upper 70s to around 80. Winds will be southwesterly around 10 mph.
The clouds will clear out on Wednesday and it will be another seasonal day with a bit more of a breeze out of the northwest. The sunshine should boost high temps into the upper 70s. A secondary cold front will drift in from the north late Wednesday afternoon and evening and this might spark an isolated shower or storms, otherwise, Wednesday should be dry.
Colder air will move into Northcentral Wisconsin on Thursday. There will be more clouds and a few spotty showers developing for the afternoon, especially in the Northwoods. Highs temps will linger in the upper 60s in the north and low 70s in the south.
High pressure will start to move in on Friday and it should remain in control of the weather through late Sunday. This means more sunshine and pleasant Summer conditions. Highs on Friday will be in the mid 70s. The temperature should warm up to around 80 on Saturday and reach the low to mid 80s on Sunday. Even warmer weather is possible by the middle of next week when highs could reach 90 or so.
Have a good Tuesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 26-July-2022
On this date in weather history: 1960 - The temperature at Salt Lake City, UT, hit 107 degrees, an all-time record high for that location. (The Weather Channel)