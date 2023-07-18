Comfortable weather continues

Pleasant weather is on the way for today and it will remain fairly comfortable for the next few days. The one chance of significant rain will move through on Wednesday night.
Today: Partly cloudy with a brief shower or sprinkle possible during the afternoon, mainly northeast of Marathon County.
High: 78 Wind: West-Northwest around 10
Tonight: Scattered clouds.
Low: 57 Wind: Light and Variable
Wednesday: Warmer with a mix of sun and clouds and a slight chance of a shower or storm.
High: 83 Wind: SW 10-15
Today will be a little warmer than yesterday but still below normal for this time of year. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s and there will be a mix of sun and clouds in the sky. A couple of the “darker” clouds might even produce a brief shower or sprinkle this afternoon, particularly northeast of Marathon County. Winds will be out of the west-northwest around 10 mph.
Warmer weather is on the way for tomorrow. High temps will be in the low to mid 80s. Once again we will see a mix of sun and clouds and there is a slight chance of a shower or storm during the day as a low pressure system and cold front approach from the northwest. This weather system will move through our area Wednesday night providing us with a good chance of thunderstorms. Rain amounts could be a half inch or so in spots. A shower or two could linger into Thursday, otherwise, it will turn a little cooler again on Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Very nice weather should develop for Friday and Saturday with a good amount of sunshine. Highs on Friday should be around 80. On Saturday the mercury should hit the low 80s.
A weak trough of low pressure will move in from the west Saturday night into Sunday and this will produce a small chance of scattered storms. Otherwise, we will see a warming trend into early next week. High temps will be in the low 80s Sunday and then the mid 80s on Monday.
Have a pleasant Tuesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 18-July-2023
On this date in weather history: 1942 - A record deluge occurred at Smethport in northern Pennsylvania, with 30.7 inches in just six hours. The downpours and resultant flooding in Pennsylvania were devastating. (David Ludlum)