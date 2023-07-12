Cool today and some rain chances continue

Cool Summer weather for today, then it will be more seasonal through late week and into the weekend. Additional rain chances are in the forecast as well.
Today: Mostly cloudy and cool with a chance of light rain.
High: 73 Wind: SE 10-15
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a few lingering showers possible, mainly during the evening.
Low: 57 Wind: Variable around 5
Thursday: Decreasing clouds and a little warmer with an isolated shower or storm possible.
High: 80 Wind: West around 10
Mostly cloudy skies will prevail for today with some patchy rain possible. The highest chance of rain during the morning and midday time frames will be in the southern half of the area. Later in the afternoon and evening, a few more showers or an isolated storm could develop in the northern part of the area. It will be a cool day for July with highs mainly in the low 70s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 10 to 15 mph.
Showers will wind down tonight and the clouds will decrease on Thursday. With a bit more sun in the afternoon, highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s. Most of Thursday should be dry but an isolated shower or storm is not out of the question.
A trough of low pressure moving in from the northwest on Friday will boost the odds of scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. It will be warmer as well with highs in the low to mid 80s. About the same high temperatures will be seen on Saturday with only a slight chance of a shower or storm.
A cooler trend will develop again late in the weekend into early next week. Highs on Sunday will be around 80 and then it will be in the mid 70s on Monday. On both days there is about a 30 percent chance of brief showers or thundershowers as an upper level low pressure system settles over our area.
Have a pleasant Wednesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 12-July-2023
On this date in weather history: 1951 - The Kaw River flood occurred. The month of June that year was the wettest of record for the state of Kansas, and during the four days preceding the flood much of eastern Kansas and western Missouri received more than ten inches of rain. Flooding in the Midwest claimed 41 lives, left 200 thousand persons homeless, and caused a billion dollars property damage. Kansas City was hardest hit. The central industrial district sustained 870 million dollars property damage. (The Kansas City Weather Alamnac)