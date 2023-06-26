Cool today, then a seasonal week

We will have cool weather for today, then it will be seasonal for the rest of the week. There will be some additional rain chances as well.
Today: Breezy and cool with a few brief showers or sprinkles possible. Cloudy skies giving way to a few breaks of sunshine late.
High: 71 Wind: North-Northwest 15-25
Tonight: Clearing and cool.
Low: 54 Wind: North-Northwest 10-18
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and pleasant.
High: 80 Wind: North 10-15
We will start out the week with mainly cloudy skies, breezy conditions, and cool temps. The sun will not break out too much until late afternoon. In addition, there will be a few scattered sprinkles and light showers through about midday. Highs temps will reach the upper 60s to low 70s with winds out of the north-northwest at 15 to 25 mph.
The northerly wind will continue tomorrow, but there will be more sunshine and thus it will warm up to normal for this time of year. In fact, the high temperature will be near normal – in the upper 70s to low 80s – all the way from tomorrow through Sunday.
Tomorrow will be dry, then a couple of weak cold fronts will brush by our area later this week. This means a chance of at least scattered shower and thunderstorm activity each day from Wednesday through Saturday. The highest chance of rain will be on Wednesday at 50 percent, then the odds will gradually drop down to just 20 percent on Saturday. There will be some thunderstorms at times, but the threat of severe weather is low. As of now, Sunday is looking dry.
Have a pleasant Monday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 26-June-2023
On this date in weather history: 1888 - Residents of New York suffered through a record heat wave. Daily average temperatures were above 80 degrees for fourteen straight days. The heat wave was a sharp contrast to the severe blizzard in March of that year, which buried the city under nearly two feet of snow. (David Ludlum)