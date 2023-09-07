Cool weather today then quite nice for a couple of days

It will be cloudy today then a couple of very nice Fall days are on the way. Late in the weekend the clouds and some rain chances will return.
Today: Mostly cloudy and cool.
High: 65 Wind: North 10-15
Tonight: Gradually decreasing clouds.
Low: 48 Wind: North around 5
Friday: A few scattered clouds early, then sunny and pleasant.
High: 72 Wind: North around 5
Plenty of clouds will be in the sky for today and with a north wind at 10 to 15 mph, it will be cooler than normal. Look for high temps in the 60s. You might want a sweatshirt or a light jacket for today.
Tomorrow will start out with a few scattered clouds then it will be sunny and pleasant for the rest of the day. After a cool start, high temps should reach the upper 60s to low 70s. The sunshine will stick around for most of Saturday and it will turn even warmer. Highs will be in the 75 to 80 range.
A cold front moving in from the northwest on Saturday night will bring more clouds and a chance of light showers. That cold front, along with an upper level trough of low pressure will then stick around over the Great Lakes region of the country through Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday. During the period we will have more clouds than sun, cool temps, and scattered light showers at times. The mercury should still top out around 70 on Sunday, then highs will be in the 60s for Monday and Tuesday. More sun and dry weather should return on Wednesday.
Have a pleasant Thursday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 7-September-2023
On this date in weather history: 1909 - Topeka, KS, was drenched with 8.08 inches of rain in 24 hours to establish a record for that location. (6th- 7th) (The Weather Channel)